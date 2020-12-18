SHEFFIELD — Public Viewing for Ms. Gloria Jean Ford, 69, is noon to 8 p.m. today at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday in Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.