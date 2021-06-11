MUSCLE SHOALS

Gloria Jean Jeffreys, 87, of Muscle Shoals, formerly of Town Creek, AL, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at her home. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek, AL with her nephew Anthony Muston officiating and Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.

Born May 4, 1934, Jean was the daughter of the late Ralph and Clemmie Conner. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Jeffreys and brothers, Gordon and Jimmy Conner.

Jean is survived by her three children, Brett Jeffreys (Joan), Georgia Reaves (Ricky), and Bart Jeffreys (Yolonda); two brothers, Gary Conner (Joyce) and Steve Conner; four grandchildren, Kelsey Andrews (Josh), Ambria Jeffreys, Ashlyn Jeffreys, and Gabrielle Jeffreys; one great-grandson, Easton Andrews; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.