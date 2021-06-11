MUSCLE SHOALS
Gloria Jean Jeffreys, 87, of Muscle Shoals, formerly of Town Creek, AL, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at her home. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek, AL with her nephew Anthony Muston officiating and Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
Born May 4, 1934, Jean was the daughter of the late Ralph and Clemmie Conner. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Jeffreys and brothers, Gordon and Jimmy Conner.
Jean is survived by her three children, Brett Jeffreys (Joan), Georgia Reaves (Ricky), and Bart Jeffreys (Yolonda); two brothers, Gary Conner (Joyce) and Steve Conner; four grandchildren, Kelsey Andrews (Josh), Ambria Jeffreys, Ashlyn Jeffreys, and Gabrielle Jeffreys; one great-grandson, Easton Andrews; and a host of nieces and nephews.
