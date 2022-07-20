MUSCLE SHOALS —Gloria June Capozzi, 81, died Thursday, July 14, 2022. Visitation was held Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home. A graveside service followed at 2 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Park.

