MUSCLE SHOALS — Gloria June Thompson Hand, 81, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, September 16, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Larry Kilpatrick and Wade Hunt officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Gloria worked as a monitor tech at ECM Hospital. Having been raised in a singing family, she grew up loving to sing. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Richard Hand, Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, James and Teresa Hand; parents, Lewis F. and Hazel Thompson; sister, Agnes Foster; brothers, Luther and Douglas Thompson; grandson, David Norred; and brothers-in-law, Howard Turnbow and Roy Burlison.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Donna Davis and Regina Norred (Junior); siblings, James Coy Thompson (Sadie) of Nashville, TN, Rubel Turnbow of Lawrenceburg, TN, Leavel Burlison of Leoma, TN, Billie Clayton (James) of Five Points, TN, Lewis Oren Thompson (Naomi) of Chicago, IL, and Royce Thompson (Beulah) of Leoma, TN; grandchildren, B.J. Davis (Brittany), Ricky Davis, Mary Davis, Eliza “Beth” Norred Reed (Matt), and Jennifer Hand Mills (Steven); great-grandchildren, Jackson Davis, Alyssa Davis, Charlie Miller and Daphni Miller; and lots of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be B.J. Davis, Ricky Davis, Jack Davis, Steven Mills, Russ Blackwell, and Stan Brock.
