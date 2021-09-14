MUSCLE SHOALS — Gloria June Thompson Hand, 81, died September 13, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Cox Boulevard Church of Christ, Sheffield. Funeral will immediately follow at the church with burial in Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.