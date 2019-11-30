LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Gloria Louise Rayfield, 82, died November 28, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. She was retired from M. Fine & Sons.
