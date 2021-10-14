COURTLAND — Gloria M. Thrasher, 78, died October 12, 2021. A memorial service will be held at Courtland Baptist Church at a later date. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family. She was the daughter of the late Cecil and Reba Jeffries Morris.

