KILLEN — Gloria Mae Holden Smith of Killen passed this life to her eternal home on May 5, 2020, after an extended illness.
She was a Christian, wife, mother, and Mema. Gloria retired in May 2014 from the Lauderdale Board of Education, where she was a bus driver for almost 40 years, with 38 years driving Brooks’ bus 108. She took pride in all she did and loved her family unconditionally.
She was preceded in death by an infant son in September 1965 and son, Brian Smith in February 2013. Her parents, Georgie and Reba Holden; brother, Tommy Holden; a grandson and a great-grandchild.
She is survived by her loving husband, Paul L. Smith; children, Gloria (Chris) Goar, Kim (Jim) Cawthron, Curt (Tammie) Smith and Terah (Michael) Jones; grandchildren, Bre Goar, Annie (Andrew) Barnett, Will Cawthron, Lindsey (Shandy) Dill, Sawyer Smith, Abbey and Jonathan Smith; great-granddaughters, Charlie and Mabrie Dill; great-grandson, Lukas Brian Jones; brother, Danny L. Holden.
Her body will be laid to rest at Butler Cemetery during a private graveside service. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
