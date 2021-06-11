MOULTON

Gloria Murphy, 68, died June 8, 2021. Visitation will be today from 12:30 to 1:30 at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Masterson Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.