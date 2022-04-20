MUSCLE SHOALS — Glyn Hayes Hollis, 86, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brad Adcock will be officiating. He was the husband of Dee Hollis.
He was a member of Tri-Cities Church of Christ and an avid supporter of the Florence Civitan Club. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving one year in Korea. He retired from First National Bank of Florence (Suntrust) after forty years and worked at Greenview Funeral Home and Colbert Memorial Chapel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Gladys Hollis.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Dee Hollis; daughter, Melanie Vest (Jim); brother, Justin Hollis (Joyce); grandchildren, Jenny Vest Bullock (Gereme), Justin Tyler Vest (Alyssa), and Jimmy Ray Vest III; and great-granddaughter, Gracelynn Marie Bullock.
Pallbearers will be Justin Tyler Vest, Jimmy Ray Vest III, Gereme Bullock, and Sami Durdunji.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Local Chapter of the United Cerebral Palsy Organization in Tuscumbia and Alzheimer’s Disease Research.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
