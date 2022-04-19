MUSCLE SHOALS — Glyn Hayes Hollis, 86, died April 16, 2022. Graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Colbert Memorial Chapel directing. He was the husband of Dee Hollis.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.