COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Golden Haddock Thompson Stults, 91, died June 30, 2021. Visitation is 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. service Saturday at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood. Burial to follow in Memorial Gardens. She was a former restaurant cook.

