MUSCLE SHOALS — Golden Wayne Ledbetter, 81, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 1:30-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Dwight Wilson and Brother Matt Fowler will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Grace Life Church of the Shoals. He loved and enjoyed his family and truck driving.
He was preceded in death by his father, Golden Ledbetter; mother, Mary Lucille Ledbetter.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann Ledbetter; sons, Anthony Ledbetter (Beth), Jeff Ledbetter (Connie), and Greg Ledbetter (Debbie); brothers, Jerry Ledbetter (Lynda) and Harold Ledbetter (Susan); grandchildren, Blair Ledbetter (Sara), Blake Ledbetter (Payton), Andrew Thomas, and Casey Thomas (Halie); great-grandchildren, Lydia Ledbetter, Sophia Duncan, Mason Duncan, and Harper Thomas; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Blair Ledbetter, Blake Ledbetter, Andrew Thomas, Casey Thomas, and family. Honorary pallbearers will be his small group class at Grace Life Church of the Shoals, Jack McKinney, and Charles Rea.
