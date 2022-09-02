MUSCLE SHOALS — Golden Wayne Ledbetter, 81, died September 1, 2022. Arrangements will be announced at a later time. He was the husband to Ann Ledbetter. Colbert Memorial Chapel will be assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.