FLORENCE — Grace E. Gautney, 94, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home, Florence. Mrs. Gautney was a homemaker and a member of Killen Church of Christ.
There will be a graveside service Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence. Officiating will be Charlie Meek. Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Mrs. Gautney was preceded in death by her parents, Early and Myrtle Whitten; husband, Marion Glenn Gautney; brothers, Edward and Ernest Whitten; infant brother, Leland Whitten; and sisters, Myrtle Thompson and Bessie Mae England.
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
