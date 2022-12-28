FLORENCE — Grace E. Gautney, 94, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home, Florence. Mrs. Gautney was a homemaker and a member of Killen Church of Christ.

There will be a graveside service Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence. Officiating will be Charlie Meek. Pallbearers will be friends and family.

Mrs. Gautney was preceded in death by her parents, Early and Myrtle Whitten; husband, Marion Glenn Gautney; brothers, Edward and Ernest Whitten; infant brother, Leland Whitten; and sisters, Myrtle Thompson and Bessie Mae England.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

