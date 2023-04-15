INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — Grace Ellen Smith Gullett, 83, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Clearvista Lake Health Campus in Indianapolis. She was born November 17, 1939, at her family homestead in McNairy County, TN, to John N. and Ella T. Smith. She was the youngest of eight siblings and grew up a country girl.
After graduating as Salutatorian from Ramer High School, she began working in Corinth, MS, at the dental practice of Dr. Bobby Mathis. It was in Corinth that she met her future husband, Jim Gullett, a local attorney, and they were married in 1965. They moved to Louisville, KY, in 1971, for Jim to attend Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and eventually to Jeffersonville, IN, where Jim was the pastor of West Maple Street Baptist Church, and they raised two daughters, Ellen and Emily. Grace remained in Jeffersonville until 2017 when she moved to Carmel, IN, to be closer to family.
She was a member of Wall Street United Methodist Church, and retired from PNC Bank, where she worked in Human Resources, and then a second retirement from Indiana University Southeast, where she worked for the Faculty Senate. She was most proud of being a mother, however, and treasured the time she spent at home with her girls when they were young.
Grace had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in the church choirs at Wall Street UMC and West Maple Street Baptist. She had a gift for remembering lyrics and often knew every verse of a hymn without looking at the hymnal. Around the house she often broke into song — sometimes comically — to match the situation at hand. She enjoyed going to live music and musical theatre performances with her friends at The Kentucky Center and Derby Dinner Playhouse. In recent years her favorite musical performances were the band and choir concerts of her three eldest grandchildren. She was so pleased that her youngest grandchild recently started music lessons.
Sewing was one of Grace’s hobbies until a tragic loss of sight in her right eye. She sewed clothes for herself and her daughters when they were young, bridesmaid and prom dresses when they were older, and household items like curtains, shower curtains, and the bedding for her first grandchild’s crib. For many years she enjoyed sewing useful items with an artistic flair to give as gifts or to be sold at a local arts and crafts fair hosted by dear Jeffersonville friends.
Grace had a knack for entertaining and hosting was her love language. She enjoyed cooking for others and always set a beautiful table. Lunches after Sunday church, family birthday dinners, fondue with neighbors, book club gatherings, and the special tea parties with her great-niece and grandchildren were frequent activities in her home. Her love for tea parties was shared with her church friends, and together, they created and organized the Mother’s Day Tea held at Wall Street UMC for many years. It was one of her favorite days of the year.
Grace will always be remembered for her kind heart and gentle spirit. She was generous in the love and care she bestowed on her family, friends and others in the community. She also was resilient and tenacious, having overcome many health challenges and adapting to the limitations of her body. She had a sense of humor and enjoyed teasing and joking with her family and caregivers until the very end. During the last four years of her life while in assisted living, she was a favorite of the staff and other residents. She and her family were very appreciative of the care she received from the compassionate staff members of Bickford Senior Living, Heritage Woods, Clearvista Lake, and the skilled doctors and nurses of Indiana University Health who treated her for more than a decade.
Grace is survived by her daughters, Ellen Gullett of Carmel, IN, and Emily Gullett Taylor (Joey) of Muscle Shoals, AL; grandchildren, Noah, Kelsey, and Caroline Steiner, and son-in-law, Steve Steiner of Carmel, IN; grandson, Cole Franks of Muscle Shoals, AL; sister-in-law, Louise Smith of White House, TN; brother-in-law Larry Gullett (Jane) of Florence AL; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. She is also survived by Tom and Judy Steiner of Carmel, IN, who lovingly helped care for her and always welcomed her into their home for family and holiday celebrations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. James Gullett; parents, John and Ella Smith; and siblings, Vestal (Durell) Smith, Mary (Carl) Riley, Frances (Cletus) Smith, Dorothy (Roy) Allen, Leslie (Margie) Smith, Vivian (Morris) Hale, and John Lee Smith.
Visitation will take place Wednesday, April 19, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home in Jeffersonville. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. at Wall Street United Methodist Church with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, also in Jeffersonville.
Memorial donations can be made to the Evening Light Circle at Wall Street United Methodist Church or the Center for Lay Ministries in Jeffersonville, IN.
