GOLDEN, MS — Grace “Granny” Pruitt, 96, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Graveside services will be January 1, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Hodge Cemetery, Golden, MS. Burial will be in Hodge Cemetery, Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.