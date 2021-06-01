HALEYVILLE — Grace Ruth Wilson, 81, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. Visitation will be held June 2, 2021, from 1- 2 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ireland Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.