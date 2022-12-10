FLORENCE — March 27, 1925 – December 7, 2022 — Gracie Bell Boshers Stutts, 97, of Florence, passed away on December 7, 2022, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 11, 2022, 1-3 pm, at Elkins Funeral Home.
Mrs. Stutts resided in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee until the outbreak of WWII. She then relocated to Mobile, Alabama and served her country as a riveter at Brookley Air Force Base. After the war, she returned to Mt. Pleasant where she worked for Doctors Walton and English. It was there she met TVA employee, Euell Stutts, who volunteered to bring new TVA recruits for their physicals just so he could see her. They married June 24, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, and soon afterward, relocated to Euell’s hometown of Florence, Alabama. Mrs. Stutts continued her career as a nurse and secretary, and was employed from 1952 until 1989, by Doctors C.F. Luckey and Preston Trousdale. Her education included business classes at the University of North Alabama. She earned a designation as a Certified Professional Secretary and was awarded Secretary of the Year in 1982. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, crocheting, and painting. Above all, Mrs. Stutts was a kind, generous, Christian woman who loved her family, her church family, and her friends and neighbors. Generous with her time, she volunteered in the Highland Baptist Church library and also in the Christian Life Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Euell W. Stutts; granddaughter, Julie Marks; parents, Ernest and Myrtle Boshers; brothers, Ed Boshers, Horace Boshers, Joe Boshers and Carl Boshers; sisters, Melba Boshers and Mildred Burgett.
Mrs. Stutts is survived by her son, Hugh Stutts; granddaughter, Debra Glass (Timm); great-grandchildren, Zoe Welch Burdett, Belle Johnston, Madison Marks, and Jackson Marks; her brother, Sammy Boshers; her sisters, Betty Bryant and Dorothy Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the amazing team at Cedar View Assisted Living, and the wonderful staff at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
