RED BAY
Gracie Davis, 18, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence, AL.
She was born in Alabama to Mitch and Marie Davis. Gracie was a high school graduate of Red Bay High School Class of 2022. She was in the Red Bay marching band for 5 years; in those 5 years she was the drum major for 4 years and played the flute for 1 year. She was a proud member of the First United Methodist Church of Red Bay, AL. She was also a proud employee of Big Star in Red Bay, AL., where she worked for 2 years. She loved to draw and could draw anything she saw. Gracie’s smile could light up a dark room and make a rainy day look bright. Her story has touched so many around the world. We have been praying for healing and a complete recovery and God has answered our prayers.
Celebration of Life will be Sunday, December 11, 2022, 2 p.m., at Red Bay High School Gym, Red Bay, AL., with Bro. Dallas Culver and Bro. Mitch Nethery officiating. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL., will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her parents, Mitch and Marie Davis; Two sisters, Jade Fabian (Melquedes) and Kelsey Davis; grandparents, Cynthia Ezzell (Donnie), Archie Scott, and Chuck Ray; her uncles, Drew and Bart Davis; her aunts, Kelli Thrasher (Brendon) and Kerry Williams; and a host of other aunts; uncles; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Brenda Scott, Danny Davis, Mary and Virgil Oleham and Bettye Ray; and an uncle, Weasly Williams.
Pallbearers will be Conner McNeil, B.P. Parker, Mason Bates, Dylan Thrasher, Brycen Thrasher and Brandon Kirk. Honorary Pallbearers will be Frank Risques, Griffin Klose, Donnie Hastings, Jeremy West, Mitch Nethery and Jonathan Hill.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
She will lie-in-state from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Red Bay High School Gym.
In lieu of flowers family ask for donations to be made to Red Bay High School Band or First United Methodist Church Youth Group, Red Bay, AL.
The family wants to give thanks to the community of Red Bay and surrounding communities for their continued prayers and support. A special thanks to all the medical staff that has cared for Gracie including St. Vincent Hospital of Hot Springs, AR., North Alabama Medical Center of Florence, AL., Mitchell Hollingsworth of Florence, AL., also to Frank Risques and the rest of the first responders that responded to the scene. We also want to thank Frank and his family for welcoming in our family while we were in Arkansas.
Commented