CHEROKEE — Gracie Jewel “Tootsie” Thompson, 90, of Cherokee, died Sunday, March 22, 2020. Mrs. Thompson was a lifelong member of Harris Chapel Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for over 50 years. Tootsie spent her days serving Christ, her beloved Oscar, her children and many other family and friends. She spent many years as a substitute teacher for Cherokee schools.
Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Oscar Berton Thompson and her parents, Roy Allen Woodard and Gertrude White Woodard; and sister, Dorthy.
Survivors include children, Randy B. Thompson and wife, Veda and Kelly Jo Collum and husband, Lance; brother, Roy Dean Woodard (Jane); grandchildren, Christy Freeman (Bill), Nicholas Thompson (Pam), Anna Grace Alfaro (David) and Libby Collum; great-grandchildren, Rikki Leigh Thompson (Alyssa), Brody Thompson and Sophie Haris Freeman.
Pallbearers will be family.
Due to today’s circumstances, Mrs. Thompson will be laid to rest Wednesday, March 25, with a private family graveside service at Harris Chapel Cemetery. Brother Gregg Woodard, nephew of Mrs. Thompson, will officiate.
Special thanks to the Cottage of the Shoals staff and especially Mrs. Gail for your care of our mother over the past few years and to our sitters who assisted mother before our time at the Cottage. Memorials may be made to the Harris Chapel Cemetery Fund or Cooking Angels c/o Harris Chapel Baptist Church.
