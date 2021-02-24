WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Gracie Mae Hayes Keymon, 84, died February 18, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s Waynesboro. Funeral will follow Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mount Carmel Cemetery. She was the wife of the late J.B. Keymon.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.