SHEFFIELD — Gracie W. Z. Smallwood, age 70, died November 20, 2022. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, November 25, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Wesley Thompson officiating. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery.
Mrs. Smallwood was a native of Colbert County and a member of Tuscumbia Valley Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Jessie Zills; mother, Bonnie Zills; and husband, Harold G. “Pee-Wee” Smallwood Sr.
Survivors include her children, Bonnie Michelle Herston (Steve Allen Herston), and Harold G. “Buddy” Smallwood Jr.; brother, Dennis Zills; and grandchildren, Steven Kyle Herston and Kaila Herston.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
