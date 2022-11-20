ROGERSVILLE — Grady Larry Bryant, 73, of Rogersville died Thursday, November 17, 2022, doing what he loved, playing golf at Joe Wheeler Golf Course.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 20, 2022, 4-7 p.m., at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, November 21, 2022, 11 a.m., at Elkins East Chapel with Bro. Fred Karthaus officiating. Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery with military honors.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Cecil Bryant and siblings, Wayne, Bobbie, Betty, Brenda, and Sheila.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Janie Phillips Bryant; sons, Mark Bryant and Courtney, Larry Craig Bryant, and Eric Lee Bryant; special niece and nephew, Izzy Butler and Cooper Butler; special sister-in-law, Dixie Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry served in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of First Baptist Church Rogersville. He was a loving servant of God and friend to all. He was an avid golfer and Alabama Crimson Tide Football fan.
Pallbearers will be Curt Butler, Cory Butler, Stanley Noles, Steve Pennington, Cooper Butler, Camron Butler, and TC Barnett. Honorary pallbearers will be Vinny Grosso, Gary Erwin, James Godsey, David Childers, and Robert Newton.
