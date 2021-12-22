LEIGHTON — Grady Campbell, 58, died December 15, 2021. Public viewing will be Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Leighton.

