FLORENCE — Grady Eugene Lewis, age 87, of Florence passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Mr. Lewis was a member of Pine Hill Church of Christ. He was retired from Reynolds Metals and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Korea.
Grady was a true craftsman and his many talents were evident in everything he made including walking sticks, various handmade treasures that he enjoyed giving to friends and family, his upholstery work and even a wooden car with a lawnmower engine. He loved to hunt with many of his friends in his younger years.
Grady enjoyed laughing and making people laugh. He was the most positive person you would ever meet, never letting his cancer get him down. He endured four long years of chemotherapy, never complaining and never giving up hope that he would be cured and would be able to be back home cooking corn bread, beans and chicken stew.
His family received friends on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be today, March 3, 2020 at Cloverdale Church of Christ at 2:00 p.m. with Steve McFall officiating. His body will be placed in the church one hour before the service. Burial will follow in the Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery.
Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Opal Williams Lewis; parents, Climax Edward Lewis and Beulah Marks Lewis; brother, Howard Lewis; and sisters, Dorothy Morgan and Lois Chowning.
He is survived by his special friend, Elaine Lovelace, Florence; daughters, Shayla Lewis Alexander (Patrick) and LaNita Lewis Riant (fiancé, Stacy Crews), both of Florence; brothers, Owen Lewis (Mary Lou) and James Lewis (Linda); sister, Lillian Reatherford, all of Florence; grandchildren, Justin May (Kelly), Andrew Alexander, Conner Riant, Jacob Riant, Ryan Alexander and Morgan Alexander, all of Florence; and great-grandson, Nolan Paul May, Florence.
Pallbearers will be Steve Orrick, Gary Gilliland, Joel Brown, David Lovelace, Jerry Lowe and Arlie Daniels.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenny Gargis, Bill Strickland and grandsons, Justin, Andrew, Conner, Jacob and Ryan.
