ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Grady Florence Keeton, 6 days, died May 6, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 -12 at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery. Infant son of Peyton Keeton and Elizabeth Watkins.

