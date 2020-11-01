FLORENCE — Grady Lott Wood Jr., 68, died October 27, 2020. Visitation will be Monday from 11-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

