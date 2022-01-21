ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Grady Murrel Johns, 78, died January 15, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Richardson Chapel Cemetery. He was a self-employed plumber.

