ROGERSVILLE — Grady Patrick Jr., 83, died November 24, 2019. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Spry Funeral Home with burial in Huntsville Memory Gardens. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at the funeral home. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
ROGERSVILLE — Grady Patrick Jr., 83, died November 24, 2019. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Spry Funeral Home with burial in Huntsville Memory Gardens. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at the funeral home. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Commented