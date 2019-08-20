FLORENCE — Mr. Grady Pigg, 94, of Florence, passed away Saturday August 17, 2019 at Floyd E. “Tut” Fann Veterans Home, Huntsville, AL. He was a member of Stony Point Church of Christ and The American Legion.
Mr. Pigg previously worked at Liberty Supermarket and Ford.
Visitation will be Wednesday August 21, 2019, 1 to 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Stan Dean and Brad Adcock officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park, Military Honors will be accorded at graveside.
Mr. Pigg is preceded in death by his parents, John Austin and Mandy Belle Hill Pigg; his wife, Verna Dean Pigg; great-grandsons, Baby Boy Harville and Braxton Harville along with two brothers and one sister.
He is survived by a son, Terry Pigg (Catherine), Fort Payne; daughter, Sharon Harville (Michael), Florence; grandchildren, Neil Harville (Brandy), Courtney Patterson (Brad), Ashley Pigg, Austin Davis (Paige) and Aubrey Barnwell (Will); great-grandchildren, Bailey, Cidney, Anna, Calleigh, Chesney and Piper.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to www.woundedwarrioralabama.com or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, alzfdn.org
