MUSCLE SHOALS — Granford Norton, age 78 of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in Florence, AL. Mr. Norton was born in North Carolina on October 30, 1944 to the late Woodrow and Victoria Grant Norton. He retired from his trucking business, California Hillbilly Trucking, that he started with his late wife, Linda. He was a member of the Muscle Shoals Living Center and a proud father and grandfather.

