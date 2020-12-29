MUSCLE SHOALS — Wesley Grant Azbell, Jr. 71 of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. His visitation will be today, December 29th from 10:45 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Highland Park Church of Christ with a graveside service immediately following at 12:15 P.M. at Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery (masks and distancing at both places).
At 10:00 AM a streaming only funeral service can be viewed on Highland Park Church of Christ’s Facebook page or at www.youtube.com/c/HighlandParkChurchofChrist.
Grant owned and operated Azbell Enterprise. He was a deacon at Highland Park Church of Christ, an Alabama State Prison chaplain, and a member of Project Rescue’s board of directors. He was also a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 760 Union.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Grant Azbell, Sr. and Helen Goodman Azbell; brother, Gray Flack and grandson, Maverick Narmore.
Grant is survived by his wife, Sheila; children, Grant Azbell, III (Ashley), Angela Voigt, and Mary Beth Narmore (Brandon); grandchildren, Kerisiana, Rayan and Miriama Voigt, Isaiah and Liddy May Azbell, and Hazel Narmore; brothers, Dale (Twala), James (Cheryl), and Mickey; a host of nieces and nephews and foster brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Project Rescue: 179 Cave Spring Road, Decatur, AL 35603 https://www.projectrescue.org/
Pallbearers will be nephews, great nephews, and brothers-in-law.
