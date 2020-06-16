SHEFFIELD — Granvil H. Coons, age 87, died Saturday, June 13, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation today, June 16th from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Coons was born on August 11, 1932, to the late R.O. and Hassie Coons, in Hackleburg. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean War. Granvil retired after 42 years of service for the State of Alabama Department of Transportation. He loved to hunt, fish, garden, and watch sports (especially Alabama and the Braves). Granvil was a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, Granvil was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Nelda McDonald Coons; brothers, Johnny and Lee Coons; and sons-in-law, William Danley and David Ryan.
Survivors include his children, Becky Ryan, Donald Ray Coons (Judi), Jennifer Danley and Chris Coons (Leigh); sister, Rosemary Gregg; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons: Justin Patterson, Jacob Danley, Hunter Danley, Lance Corporal Caleb Coons, Coty Coons, Ethan Holder, Ryan Foster and Ezra McVay.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
