RUSSELLVILLE — Grayson Carlos Garcia, age 8, of Russellville, passed away September 9, 2022.
Grayson made every step his father made. He loved raising animals such as sheep and calves. He was homeschooled by his mother, and enjoyed attending car shows and playing outside with his sister. He had a great love of tractors, John Deere being his favorite. He enjoyed watching Walker, Texas Ranger, Alabama Cowboy Way, Maine Cabin Masters and Mountain Men (his favorite Mountain Man was Tom). He was loved by every cattleman in the county.
Grayson is survived by his parents, Wilmer and Denise Garcia; sisters, Isabella Gonzalez and Jules Lilimae Garcia; grandparents, Golda Singleton, Carlos and Lilian Garcia; niece, Willow Keener; aunts and uncles, Katie Bonds (BJ), David Watts (Autumn), Becky Watts, Yuli Garcia (Walter), Elizabeht Garcia (Henner); cousins, Gracie, Paula, Emma, Walter, Santiago, Alexis; two great-grandparents as well as a host of great aunts, uncles and friends.
He was preceded in death by three Angel Siblings; grandfather, James A. Watts; great-grandparents, James E. and Joan Watts, Santiago Garcia, Anna Santos and Paul and Roxie Singleton.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church of Russellville. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., also at Calvary Baptist Church of Russellville. Brother Wade Wallace will officiate. Interment will be in Cedar Creek Cemetery in Red Bay, AL.
Pallbearers will be David Daily, Andy Devaney, Milton Hatton, Benardo Castillo, Will Lane and Steven Singleton.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
