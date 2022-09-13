RUSSELLVILLE — Grayson Garcia, age 8, died September 9, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the funeral following at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church of Russellville. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

