CHEROKEE — Grayson “Loco” Lee Simmons, 49, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 28th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Tim Justice officiating. Burial will follow in Railroad Cemetery, Iron City, TN.
Grayson was a logger and a trucker and best known to his trucking friends as “Loco.” He loved operating heavy equipment. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Betty Simmons; and brothers, Ted Allen and Glenn Simmons.
Survivors include his loving children, Blake Simmons (Alie) and Madyson Johnson; sisters, Tina Edgar (Anthony) and Mary Young (Vince); brother, John Simmons (Daphine); granddaughter, Attalise Simmons; many nephews and nieces; and special friend, Amy Ballard.
Pallbearers will be John Simmons, Anthony Edgar, Vince Young, Anthony “Huggy Bear” Bonds, Bryan Simmons and Richard Grimes. Nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
