TUSCUMBIA — Grazia H. Milstead, 93, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, August 1, from 1 - 2 p.m. , at Morrison Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Scott Edburg officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Grazia was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She worked for many years in her husband’s insurance agency. She was also an AFLAC agent for over 30 years. Many knew and loved her from Flo-Bama - her favorite place to listen to local musicians.
Grazia was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Milstead; son, Brian C. Milstead; parents, B. V. and Lucy M. Hargett; and brother, Irvin Hargett.
Grazia is survived by her daughters, Janet Blazer (Don), Tuscumbia, Sheila Olem, Herndon, VA; son, David A. Milstead (Ellen), Sheffield; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be John Blazer, Don Blazer, Michael Olem, Chad Wasserman, Ethan Wasserman, and Matthew Olem. James A. Milstead will serve as honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Foundation, American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
