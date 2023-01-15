FLORENCE — Greg “Weasel” Holt, 57, of Florence died Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation will be Monday, January 16, 2023, noon-1 p.m., at Elkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Jessee’s Garden, in Zip City.

