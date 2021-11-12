KILLEN — William Gregory Ray, 63, died November 6, 2021. There will be a Memorial Graveside service on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Bluewater Cemetery. He was the son of the late Buford and Lula Ray. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

