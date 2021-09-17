RED BAY — Gregory Charles Nichols, 63, formerly of Phil Campbell, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Generations of Red Bay.
Gregory loved the excitement of the Alabama football games.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory; his mother, Jean Hill; sister, Monica Nichols Wright (Matt); sister-in-law, Sheila Nichols; stepmother, Imogene Nichols; four nephews, Russ Nichols, Mitchell Nichols, Dalton Wright, Sawyer Wright; niece, Sarah Weese; two great-nephews and one great-niece.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Nichols; stepfather, Braxton Hill; brother, Kenny Nichols; and his grandparents.
Visitation will be 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens. The family respectfully asks that you wear a mask and observe the COVID precautions.
The family would like to extend a sincere heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Generations of Red Bay for your love and care.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
