MUSCLE SHOALS — Gregory Charles Sockwell, 63, died April 16, 2020. No public services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Lotteries, April 17
- The Latest: Wuhan raises number of COVID-19 deaths by 1,290
- School districts balancing need against safety
- Nate Oats, Alabama 'almost done' recruiting for 2020, now awaiting decisions from NBA hopefuls
- Bankers, accountants, beseiged by PPP loan requests
- Women's sports likely to bear brunt of coronavirus fallout
- PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans
- Animal Services wants to limit intake during outbreak
Most Read
Articles
- Authorities seek missing Florence teen
- Police investigate shooting that injured 2, 1 critically
- Landers: We must not reopen too quickly
- Tent city moves to Salvation Army
- Roof of administrative area caves in at Essity
- Drumsticks for those in need
- Another day, another flood stage at Florence
- Clergy: Message of hope unchanged
- Florence shooting injures 2
- Health Care Staff Shown Appreciation
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented