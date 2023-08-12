F.8.12.23 Gregory Richardson.jpg
SHEFFIELD — Gregory David Richardson, 60, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at his home with family. Visitation will be Sunday, August 13, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Eddie Lawrence officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

