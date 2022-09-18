MUSCLE SHOALS — Gregory Joe Davis, of Muscle Shoals, AL., passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the age of 65. A memorial service will be held at a later date in his memory.
Gregory was a Veteran and served in the US Air Force. He was of the Baptist faith and the owner of Muscle Shoals Micro.
Preceding Gregory in death was his nephew, Jesse Hammond.
Survivors include his parents, Joe and Ann Davis; sister, Lisa Hammond (Jimmy); two nieces, Myra Hammond and Melody McKinney; as well as a host of friends.
You may leave online condolences at www.colbertmemorial.com
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Commented