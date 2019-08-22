ACWORTH, GEORGIA
Gregory Floyd, age 52, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Greg was born on January 15, 1967, in Florence, Alabama, to Dean and Gail Davis Floyd. He graduated from Morrow High School in 1985. He attended both Georgia Institute of Technology and Clayton State University and never stopped learning, especially about technology. He worked as an IT professional for many years, eventually becoming Director of Information Technology a few years before his passing.
Greg loved expressing his creativity in so many ways over the years. He loved creating beautiful fireworks and putting on fireworks shows for the neighborhood. He also loved cooking and entertaining his friends and family. His charismatic spirit will be greatly missed.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Dean, in 2001. He is survived by his four children, Jessica, Ashleigh, Megan and Gabriel; his mother, Gail; his brother, Tommy; his nieces, Tabitha and Jillian and his many extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Leaf Cremation/Georgia Cremation Centers on Highway 92 at 2 o’clock p.m. Flowers may be sent to 4325 Highway 92, Acworth, GA 30102 and memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
