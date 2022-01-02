LACEY’S SPRING — Gregory “Scott” Grant, 58, of Lacey’s Spring, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital from injuries from a tragic auto accident. He lived in the Huntsville area the past 20 years but was originally from Ringgold, Georgia.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence, Alabama. Burial will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. The family asks that social distancing and masks be observed.
Scott was a true lover of people, whether he had known them his entire life or just met them. He had a giving heart, whether it was taking food or other necessities to a friend battling cancer, supporting the local food pantry, or helping a stranger that needed furniture to restart her life. At the young age of 13, Scott developed a love for antiques and “junk” as he would call it. He frequented auctions, yard sales, and flea markets, always hunting for treasure. He traveled all over the United States, enjoying the beauty of the mountains, desserts, oceans, while on the hunt for that special treasure. Scott was an avid gardener and developed beautiful gardens at his home that he loved to share with visitors. He had an amazing ability to use nature’s treasures, the beautiful rocks, mosses, old weathered stumps and plants found in the woods. He spent countless hours planning, preparing, and creating his visions and then sharing them with family and friends. He was a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend, and will forever remain in our hearts and minds. He will truly be missed by all that knew him.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, L.T. and Cleo K. Grant.
He is survived by his Wife, Betty Stanfield Grant; Siblings, Tom Grant (Cindy Johnson), Yvonne Miller (Dale), and Teresa Grant (Andy Walls); Nephew, Eric Miller (Jacqueline).
