RUSSELLVILLE
Gregory Richard “Buddy” Gray, age 64, of Russellville, AL., went to be with Jesus on Friday, December 29, 2022.
He was humble, sweet, and kind. His love for this little town and the people in it was amazing. If you are over the age of 20 and played Rec ball, he was either your coach, your umpire, or your referee. He might have been your second Dad. Many times, kids were hurt during a game and found crying for Buddy instead of their parents. To this day, he and his summer workers have remained close and loved him through his illness.
He was a warrior and fought more pain than I hope any of us ever must endure. His bravery and faith have been an inspiration to so many. God picked him to tell his story in His glory. What an honor.
He is preparing a place where he can take care of his wife of almost 44 years, Denise Rainey Gray. He will be waiting to take care of her as he always has.
He leaves broken hearts for miles, his wife, Denise Gray; son, Gregory T. Gray (Erin) - Athens, AL; precious grandsons, Bryant & Tyson Gray; mother, Juanita Gray - Lexington, AL; brothers, Joey Gray (Nancy)- Decatur, AL; Chris Gray ( Katrina) - Killen, Al; sister, Allison Gifford (Greg) - Lexington, AL; brother-in-law, Rick Thomason – Decatur, AL; in-laws, Chrissy & Niles Cooper, Charles Rainey; father-in-law, Billy Williams; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; as well as a host of friends..
Waiting patiently for him are his dad, Joe Gray, sister, Lisa Gray Thomason; mother-in-law, Sharon Williams, and multiple aunts and uncles.
The visitation will be 12:30 – 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 03, 2023, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel, with Pastor Todd offering prayers, Bro. Chad Green, and Bro. Matthew Reed presenting the message, and Pete Smith and Peaches Winston doing the eulogy. Burial will be at Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Diane Hyde, Greta Boutwell, Kayla Hudson, Dr. Kelly, Bonnie Bendall, and staff; Dr. Daugherty and staff of NW Cancer for the care shown to Buddy these last few years. Also, the family wishes to thank members of First United Methodist Church of Russellville, our friends, family, and neighbors for your many acts of kindness shown. A special thanks to Rodney Bolton for caring and willing to go on many trips with Buddy to MD Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented