PHIL CAMPBELL  Gregory Hagood, age 49, died September 23, 2020.Visitaion will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020, from noon-3 p.m., at Akins Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at Akins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Bethelehem Cemetery.

