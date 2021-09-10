MUSCLE SHOALS — Gregory Hollis Jr., 48, died August 31, 2021. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Visitation will be today from 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.