FLORENCE — Gregory Keith Burdine - A son, husband, father, local attorney, former Alabama State Representative, mentor and friend to many, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his home in Florence, Alabama, surrounded by his loving wife and 2 devoted children and close friends. He was 61 years old.
Greg was born on May 1, 1959 at Eliza Coffee Memorial, in Florence, Alabama to Betty Butler and Robert Lacy Burdine, Jr. Greg is remembered for his faith, love, kindness and servant’s heart.
Greg attended Coffee High School from 1973 to 1977. While at Coffee, Greg was a 4-year letterman in football (#88) baseball and basketball, being awarded the Harold Doris trophy for best overall athlete. From 1977 to 1981, Greg signed a football scholarship with the University of North Alabama where he played football and baseball until his graduation in 1982. After graduation, Greg followed in his father’s footsteps by working at Associates Finance and later attending law school (Cumberland Law School) and was licensed to practice law in 1988.
Greg met the love of his life, Susan Watts, in 1984 and were married in 1989. They moved to Florence, Alabama in 1989 where they raised their two sons, Chad and Robbie.
Greg loved all sports, sunsets, God, serving others (particularly his wife), being with his boys, friends and family, especially his granddaughter, Sweet Tea.
Greg was a devout member of Grace House. Greg served as an attorney for 32 years in Florence, AL, as well as served as a mediator for the local Judges and mediated numerous cases during his years of practicing law. Greg had a desire to serve in a broader capacity and decided to run for state government; he was elected as an Alabama State Representative in 2010 and served his beloved District 1 for four years.
Greg was instrumental as legal counsel in the establishment of Shoals Christian School (where Chad and Robbie graduated) and served as a member of the Shoals Christian Board of Directors and Chairman for several years.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lacy Burdine, Jr.
His memory will be cherished by his loving mother, Betty Butler Burdine, his adoring wife and caretaker, Susan Watts Burdine; and passed down through the legacy of his children, Chadwick Keith Burdine (Tracy Fowler Burdine) and Robert Gregory Burdine, and special granddaughter, Teagan Rae Burdine and loving brother, Todd Butler Burdine.
The family wishes to thank Kerri Rumage, legal assistant to Greg for 17 years, for her dedication and service to Greg and his family; Hon. Gil Self, Bob Butler, Adin Batson, and Greg Risner for their individualized service to Greg following his stroke to date; Caregivers, Christina Strong, Lisa Grossheim, Patricia Sanders, Caroline Ballard, Stacey Beecham, Brenda Spires, and Willie Horton; Shoals Hospice and Dr. Ricky Irons; and all friends and family for their gifts of food, cards, monetary contributions, prayers and time. Greg was a blessed man, indeed.
The family will have a private graveside ceremony officiated by Dr. Eddie Lawrence. Serving as pallbearers will be Bob Butler, Adin Batson, Greg Risner, Don Coffee (Bone), Ron Jeffreys, Bill Gough, and Hon. Gil Self.
Honorary pallbearers are: Jim Lowery, Marty Abroms, Terry Anderson, Woody Truitt, Dan Aldridge, Ken Irons, David McAfee, Buddy Moore, Alan Ray, Jeff Butler, Brad Lynch, Hon. Mike Suttle, Danny Watts, Neil Watts, Andy Watts, Leo Pham, Reese Walgamott, Tad Drake, Justin Holder, J.D. Jackson, Lauderdale County Bar Association, Alabama House of Representatives, and Coffee High School Class of 77 alumni.
The family is planning a Celebration of Greg’s Life which will be announced at a later date. The family wishes in lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to the Greg Burdine memorial athletic scholarship fund at U.N.A., which will be established at a later date, Shoals Christian School Tuition Scholarship Fund, 301 Heathrow Dr, Flo, AL 35633; or Grace House Building Fund, 1946 Florence Blvd, Florence, AL 35630. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.
